Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.83. Maiden shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 133,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 652,474 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

