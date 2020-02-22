Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.12. 348,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,517. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

