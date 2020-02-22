Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.95.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 1,529,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,206. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.