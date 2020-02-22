MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 464,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.