MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
MasTec stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 464,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
