M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.65

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.65 and traded as low as $87.20. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 52,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.22.

In related news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair bought 415,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.