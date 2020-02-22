MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. MEDNAX also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55 to $0.63 EPS.

Shares of MD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 3,222,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.