Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Nomura

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

MLCO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.36. 3,548,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

