MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,036,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.