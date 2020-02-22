Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.63. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 53,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 39.02 and a current ratio of 54.89.

Minco Silver Company Profile (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

