Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.63. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 53,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 39.02 and a current ratio of 54.89.

Minco Silver Company Profile (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit