Mincoin Market Cap Hits $462,863.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Mincoin has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a total market cap of $462,863.00 and approximately $820.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00780427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006783 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,228,917 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.