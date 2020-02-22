MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $130.13 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $130.13 million and $7.56 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00020415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.02713185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.03864753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00819133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00098857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00628654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitbank, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

