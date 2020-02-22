Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

MSI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.27. 965,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $2,324,562.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $455,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. National Pension Service raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

