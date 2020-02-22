National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of NCMI stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
