National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

