National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

