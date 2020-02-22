Natural Health Trends Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 139,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,232. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.