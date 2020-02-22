Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.77. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 681,420 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

