Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $11.46 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Neblio has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $484,567.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007645 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006013 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,065,552 coins and its circulating supply is 15,459,792 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

