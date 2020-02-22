Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,627. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,522,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,708,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 172,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

