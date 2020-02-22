Nexus (NXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.56 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Nexus has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $70,903.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

