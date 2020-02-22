Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 291,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,475. Nordson has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

