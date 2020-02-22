Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,966. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

