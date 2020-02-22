Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.