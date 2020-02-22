Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,477,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,576,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.