Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.51. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.73.

NCLH stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

