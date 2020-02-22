O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.56. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 18,164 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on OIIM. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

