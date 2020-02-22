Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.25. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 5,008 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,054.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.