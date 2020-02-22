Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.25. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 5,008 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.
In related news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,054.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
