OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

