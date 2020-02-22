Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 919,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,043. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

