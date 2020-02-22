Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.16.

OVV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

