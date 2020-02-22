Particl Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $10,578.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

