Peerguess (GUESS) Price Hits $0.0002

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Peerguess token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerguess has a market capitalization of $11,740.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peerguess has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess launched on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

