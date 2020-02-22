Peet (ASX:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.41 ($1.00), with a volume of 131499 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.34 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.31 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

In other news, insider Brendan Gore 897,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

About Peet (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

