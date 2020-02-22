Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 414,000 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pershimex Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

