Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 476,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

