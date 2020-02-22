Phillips 66 Partners’ (PSXP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PSXP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 476,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

