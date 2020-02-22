Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PPC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

