Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PPC traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $24.24. 1,581,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

