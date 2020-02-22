Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of PPC traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $24.24. 1,581,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
