Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 370,756 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Polymet Mining by 147.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Polymet Mining by 62.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

