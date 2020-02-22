Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $8.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.64. 4,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $411,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

