PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

