Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.66. Precipio shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 135,511 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Precipio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

