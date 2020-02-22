Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $0.85

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $604,052.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

