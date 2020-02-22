Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.21. Psychemedics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 16,899 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 235.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

