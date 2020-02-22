Pure (PUREX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.01083708 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

