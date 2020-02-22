RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 274,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. RadNet has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RadNet by 8,824.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

