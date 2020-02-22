Rapids Hits 1-Day Volume of $62.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $62.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 66% higher against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

