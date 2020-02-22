Raymond James Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $25.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 3,030,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

