Raymond James Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $25.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 3,030,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit