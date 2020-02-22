Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:RECI traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 271,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.62. The company has a market cap of $393.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.99.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
