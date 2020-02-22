Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.56 for the period. Realty Income also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.56 EPS.

NYSE O opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

