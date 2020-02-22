RefToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $192,093.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 88.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. RefToken has a market capitalization of $192,093.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RefToken has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About RefToken

REF is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

